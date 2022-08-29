$15,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Fit
EX
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
$15,998
- Listing ID: 9036250
- Stock #: CR4200B
- VIN: 3HGGK5G85FM110857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,080 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for something to get you up the ski hill? There are roof racks ready to carry the skis, theres Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, Manual Transmission, Air Conditioning, BlueTooth, CD Player, Sun Roof, Folding Rear Seats for all the cargo, and a Cargo Cover.
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
Dealer #30891
Vehicle Features
