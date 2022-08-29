Menu
2015 Honda Fit

138,080 KM

Details

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2015 Honda Fit

2015 Honda Fit

EX

2015 Honda Fit

EX

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

138,080KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9036250
  • Stock #: CR4200B
  • VIN: 3HGGK5G85FM110857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # CR4200B
  • Mileage 138,080 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for something to get you up the ski hill? There are roof racks ready to carry the skis, theres Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, Manual Transmission, Air Conditioning, BlueTooth, CD Player, Sun Roof, Folding Rear Seats for all the cargo, and a Cargo Cover.


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


Stock # CR4200B


 


Dealer #30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

