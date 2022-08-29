2015 Honda Fit

$15,998 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 0 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

9036250 Stock #: CR4200B

CR4200B VIN: 3HGGK5G85FM110857

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 138,080 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder

