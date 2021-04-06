+ taxes & licensing
No Reported Accidents - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - Keyless Entry - and More! Courtenay Mazda presents the Elantra GT, known for its sensible utility inside, an eye-catching exterior, with enough sport built in to keep things interesting, and at a price that doesn’t deplete the bank account! This model is loaded with features, including air conditioning, tilt and telescopic steering column, heated outside power mirrors, power windows and door locks, and a six-speaker AM/FM/CD MP3 audio system with iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity. Additionally there are heated front seats, cruise control, remote keyless entry, automatic headlights, satellite radio, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and, on the outside, fog lamps and alloy wheels. The dash and centre stack are logically laid out and there’s plenty of headroom and legroom. Storage space is plentiful, including a sunglass holder, two front and two rear cup holders, door bottle holders, central console storage, sliding armrest, front storage tray, front seatback pockets and under-floor storage for the cargo area. The 60/40-split rear seat can be folded flat to create a usable 50.8 cubic-feet of space and the rear-seat cushions can also be folded upward. With a 2.0L direct-injection engine that develops 173 hp and 154 pound-feet of torque, the 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT has no problem getting going in a hurry, while maintaining excellent fuel economy with 7.3L/100km (5.8 HWY/8.5 City). This hatchback has a sportier feel, having been calibrated for increased feel and responsiveness, and a vehicle stability management system, which manages the electronic stability control and the power steering to assist in maintaining control on slick roads. Traction control and ABS are also included, as are electronic brake-force distribution and brake assist. Call Courtenay Mazda today to learn more about this family favourite. Let’s go for a spin! Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.CourtenayMazda.com We are a family-run, locally owned and operated dealership in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island specializing in new and used vehicle sales, and servicing all areas of the Comox Valley including Courtenay, Comox, Campbell River, Parksville, Nanaimo, Victoria and all of Vancouver Island. Call us toll-free at 1-844-279-9763 or locally at 250-338-5777. Come visit Vancouver Island's Premier pre-owned vehicle location across from Costco and Crown Isle in Courtenay, BC. We have an exceptionally large and fully reconditioned inventory with a complete 155-point inspection on every vehicle! Hundreds more on-line to choose from. We also service all makes and models with 6 service bays. Tour our welcoming facility, meet our staff and join us for a coffee! We are the one of the busiest pre-owned vehicle dealerships on Vancouver Island. Along with our fine line of New Mazda cars and Used Mazda vehicles, we market pre-owned import and domestic brands of quality Cars, Trucks, Vans, CUV’s and SUV’s - you name it and we will find it - and can help you get into the car or truck you need, no matter your current credit situation, without hassle or delay. Let us help you! For more than 20 years, Courtenay Mazda has been a trusted and respected used car dealer in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. We are dedicated to ensuring that you go far in a used car or truck, and it starts with an exclusive inventory of quality, reliable used cars and trucks, and a financing service that can provide you with guaranteed approval, help you restore your credit, and get you the best rate possible for your needs and situation. Prices do not include sales taxes, leasing, other options, installation, administration, $499 Dealer Documentation Fee and/or other dealer program fees. Data and prices are transferred by a third party and we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Courtenay Mazda - MVSA Certified #40158
