2015 Hyundai Veloster

TURBO - Leather Interior, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 146,586KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4627197
  • Stock #: M27067B
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE8FU241044
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
4

2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo FWD 6-Speed 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V Turbocharged Black Veloster Turbo, 3D Hatchback, 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V Turbocharged, 6-Speed, FWD, Leather, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Dimension Premium Audio, Rear Parking Sensors, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Reviews: * Veloster has impressed many an owner with its features-for-the-dollar quotient, pleasing performance from turbocharged models, highly flexible interior, and relatively generous cargo space. The unique looks and plentiful customization options helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Stock #M27067B

Ask us about how you can get 1 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES with the Galaxy Difference! Unsure of your choice? We have a 5 Day /500 km Exchange Program, to put you at ease, ask about The Galaxy Difference! See Dealer for Details.

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

