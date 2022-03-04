$32,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-334-9993
2015 Nissan NV200
SV
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-334-9993
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8579414
- Stock #: A0863
- VIN: 3N6CM0KN9FK724441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,487 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a business-venture van that is economical and in great shape with Low Kilometers? Look no furtherIts waiting for you here at Courtenay Kia! This practical and convenient van comes with wide opening Barn Doors at the back and dual sliding side doors for all your needs, along with Air Conditioning, Back Up Camera, BlueTooth, Cruise Control, and Heated Mirrors for those chilly days.
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
Stock # A0863
Dealer #30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay BC V9N 3P7
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Courtenay Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.