2015 Nissan NV200

34,487 KM

Details

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

SV

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

34,487KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8579414
  • Stock #: A0863
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN9FK724441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,487 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a business-venture van that is economical and in great shape with Low Kilometers? Look no furtherIts waiting for you here at Courtenay Kia! This practical and convenient van comes with wide opening Barn Doors at the back and dual sliding side doors for all your needs, along with Air Conditioning, Back Up Camera, BlueTooth, Cruise Control, and Heated Mirrors for those chilly days.


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


Stock # A0863


 


Dealer #30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

