2015 RAM 1500

SPORT - 4X4, Crew Cab, Leather Interior, Subwoofer!

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT - 4X4, Crew Cab, Leather Interior, Subwoofer!

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,047KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4668495
  • Stock #: T26208A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7UT6FS505135
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

