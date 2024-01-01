Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles</p> <p> Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements</p> <a href=http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/RAM-2500-2015-id11645286.html>http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/RAM-2500-2015-id11645286.html</a>

2015 RAM 2500

161,919 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 RAM 2500

Cabine multiplaces 4RM, 149 po ST

Watch This Vehicle
12039163

2015 RAM 2500

Cabine multiplaces 4RM, 149 po ST

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

  1. 12039163
  2. 12039163
  3. 12039163
  4. 12039163
  5. 12039163
  6. 12039163
  7. 12039163
  8. 12039163
  9. 12039163
  10. 12039163
  11. 12039163
  12. 12039163
  13. 12039163
  14. 12039163
  15. 12039163
  16. 12039163
  17. 12039163
  18. 12039163
  19. 12039163
  20. 12039163
  21. 12039163
  22. 12039163
  23. 12039163
  24. 12039163
  25. 12039163
  26. 12039163
  27. 12039163
  28. 12039163
  29. 12039163
  30. 12039163
Contact Seller

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,919KM
VIN 3C6TR5CT7FG580784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,919 KM

Vehicle Description

State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles


Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements


http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/RAM-2500-2015-id11645286.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Front Tow Hooks

Additional Features

4x4
whether you have great credit or not-so-great! $595.00 Documentation Fee Applies
and More! Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new
Three-Quarter Ton Work Truck Ready to go! There's a Rear Tow Hook
Headache Bar
Taxes Extra Stock # A1081 Dealer # 30891 1025A Comox Road Courtenay BC V9N 3P7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Courtenay Kia

Used 2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van BASE for sale in Courtenay, BC
2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van BASE 79,410 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sedona LX for sale in Courtenay, BC
2020 Kia Sedona LX 46,667 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia NIRO EV Wind for sale in Courtenay, BC
2024 Kia NIRO EV Wind 11,125 KM $38,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Courtenay Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Call Dealer

250-334-XXXX

(click to show)

250-334-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 2500