$25,998+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 2500
Cabine multiplaces 4RM, 149 po ST
2015 RAM 2500
Cabine multiplaces 4RM, 149 po ST
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-334-9993
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,919 KM
Vehicle Description
State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles
Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements
http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/RAM-2500-2015-id11645286.html
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Courtenay Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Courtenay Kia
Courtenay Kia
Call Dealer
250-334-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
250-334-9993