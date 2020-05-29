Menu
$39,931

+ taxes & licensing

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1-250-338-5451

2015 Toyota Tundra

2015 Toyota Tundra

4WD Crewmax 146

2015 Toyota Tundra

4WD Crewmax 146

Location

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

4847 N Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y9

1-250-338-5451

$39,931

+ taxes & licensing

  67,345KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5199239
  Stock #: N261418A
  VIN: 5TFAY5F16FX435955
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.comoxvalleydodge.com/occasion/Toyota-Tundra-2015-id7797491.html

This is an awesome truck, very well looked after, and is sure to do what you need it to do. Don\'t waste any time coming in for a test drive, this beauty won\'t last long.

Comox Valley Dodge offers 1st rate service as well as the best prices in British Columbia. We also have travel vouchers for our out-of-town customers so you can take full advantage of savings AND get an Island vehicle. Comox Valley Dodge is your full Proposal Dodge Dealership on Vancouver Island. We offer free appraisals and free credit evaluations up front with no obligations and will provide you exact numbers on the vehicle you wish to trade in, so you can go home and make an informed decision. We will deliver to anywhere in BC and will pay your way to come to the Comox Valley.
*The online price noted may be lower or raised depending on market conditions.
* All prices include Freight and PDI on new vehicles.
*All prices plus applicable taxes, documentation of $499 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $86 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599.
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599. Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase. Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199. Financing Fee of $499 when applicable. Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Siège passager - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Radio HD
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Crochet remorquage arrière
  • Siège mémoire
  • Système GPS
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Verrous de roue antivol
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Porte électrique
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Portes électriques
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

4847 N Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y9

