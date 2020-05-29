2015 Toyota Tundra

+ taxes & licensing
4847 N Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y9
This is an awesome truck, very well looked after, and is sure to do what you need it to do. Don\'t waste any time coming in for a test drive, this beauty won\'t last long.
Comox Valley Dodge offers 1st rate service as well as the best prices in British Columbia. We also have travel vouchers for our out-of-town customers so you can take full advantage of savings AND get an Island vehicle. Comox Valley Dodge is your full Proposal Dodge Dealership on Vancouver Island. We offer free appraisals and free credit evaluations up front with no obligations and will provide you exact numbers on the vehicle you wish to trade in, so you can go home and make an informed decision. We will deliver to anywhere in BC and will pay your way to come to the Comox Valley.
*The online price noted may be lower or raised depending on market conditions.
* All prices include Freight and PDI on new vehicles.
*All prices plus applicable taxes, documentation of $499 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $86 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599.
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599. Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase. Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199. Financing Fee of $499 when applicable. Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan.
