2015 Toyota Tundra

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Jantes en alliage

Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Climatiseur automatique

Phares automatiques

Phares antibrouillard

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Pneus performance

Toit ouvrant en verre

Transmission Automatique

Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Lunette arrière coulissante

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Siège passager - soutien lombaire

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Ouvre-porte de garage intégré

Intérieur en cuir

Siège électrique avant - Passager

Radio HD

4 Roues motrices

Aide au stationnement (capteurs)

Crochet remorquage arrière

Siège mémoire

Système GPS

Coussins gonflables

Verrouillage sans clé

Verrous de roue antivol

Miroirs électriques

Porte électrique

Rétroviseur électrique

Siège à réglage électrique

Sièges électriques

Télédéverrouillage

Rétroviseurs

Servo-direction

Servo-freins

Sièges chauffants

Sièges chauffants - Avant

Portes électriques

Banquette arrière divisée

