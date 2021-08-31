+ taxes & licensing
475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4
NO ACCIDENTS - BC LOCAL - LUXURY SPORT - PANORAMIC ROOF - AWD - NAVIGATION - POWER TAILGATE - POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - DYNAMIC CRUISE CONTROL - CLIMATE CONTROL - AND MORE! Call or email mike@courtenaymazda.com to arrange a test drive in this 2016 BMW X3 with low mileage and quality you can see and feel! This BMW comes with loads of goodies like a panoramic roof, Xdrive all wheel drive system that splits power delivery 60% to the rear wheels and 40% to the fronts, power leather heated memory seats, power tailgate, navigation, heated steering wheel, dynamic cruise control, climate control, fog lamps, garage door opener, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, 12 speaker stereo system, USB port and so much more! The fuel efficient 2.8L twin turbo 4 cylinder engine produces 240 neck-snapping horsepower and 260lb-ft of torque! The X3 offers better steering and handling than most crossovers, with a responsive economical engine. The styling is built up from a sport sedan rather than down from a truck to make it a very nicely proportioned, yet tall, sport wagon. For comfort and quality the spacious, airy cabin has a versatile interior layout with plenty of soft touch materials to give it an upscale look. The safety features score high with active systems to keep you out of trouble. Call or email mike@courtenaymazda.com to arrange an appointment today! Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.CourtenayMazda.com We are a family-run, locally owned and operated dealership in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island specializing in new and used vehicle sales, and servicing all areas of the Comox Valley including Courtenay, Comox, Campbell River, Parksville, Nanaimo, Victoria and all of Vancouver Island. Call us toll-free at 1-844-279-9763 or locally at 250-338-5777. Come visit Vancouver Island's Premier pre-owned vehicle location across from Costco and Crown Isle in Courtenay, BC. We have an exceptionally large and fully reconditioned inventory with a complete 155-point inspection on every vehicle! Hundreds more on-line to choose from. We also service all makes and models with 6 service bays. Tour our welcoming facility, meet our staff and join us for a coffee! We are the one of the busiest pre-owned vehicle dealerships on Vancouver Island. Along with our fine line of New Mazda cars and Used Mazda vehicles, we market pre-owned import and domestic brands of quality Cars, Trucks, Vans, CUV’s and SUV’s - you name it and we will find it - and can help you get into the car or truck you need, no matter your current credit situation, without hassle or delay. Let us help you! For more than 20 years, Courtenay Mazda has been a trusted and respected used car dealer in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. We are dedicated to ensuring that you go far in a used car or truck, and it starts with an exclusive inventory of quality, reliable used cars and trucks, and a financing service that can provide you with guaranteed approval, help you restore your credit, and get you the best rate possible for your needs and situation. Prices do not include sales taxes, leasing, other options, installation, administration, $499 Documentation Fee on Cash Purchases, $585 Finance Placement Fee on Finance Deals, $699 Doc/Finance Fee on EV and PHEV Transactions and/or other dealer program fees. Data and prices are transferred by a third party and we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Courtenay Mazda - MVSA Certified #40158
