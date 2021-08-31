2016 Chevrolet Trax ...

Sale $16,999 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 1 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7716232

7716232 Stock #: 21CX54213A

21CX54213A VIN: 3GNCJLSBXGL238002

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cyber Gray (MET)

Interior Colour Deluxe Cloth - Jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 21CX54213A

Mileage 94,185 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 1LT 6 Speed Automatic (mnk) - Automatic 4 Cyl, 1.4L Turbo, 138 HP (LUV) - Gas (W/1LT)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.