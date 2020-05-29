Menu
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Westview Ford

844-883-1780

Contact Seller
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Ford-F-150-c7798751.html

This 2016 Ford F-150 has 131,514 kms, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and is powered by a 3.5L V6 engine. For your comfort, this F-150 is equipped with air conditioning, remote keyless entry, ambient lighting, a leather steering wheel with audio controls, cruise control, moon roof and heated seats. For your safety, this truck is equipped with an anti-lock braking system, driver, passenger and side airbags, a passive anti-theft system, roll stability control, and an SOS post-crash alert system.

We proudly service Courtenay, Comox, the surrounding areas, Powell River and the Sunshine Coast! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtenay.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège passager - soutien lombaire
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Crochet remorquage arrière
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

