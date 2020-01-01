Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Double Cab 6.0L V8 Long Bed - 4x4

2016 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Double Cab 6.0L V8 Long Bed - 4x4

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,230KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4470051
  Stock #: P26973
  VIN: 1GT52VCG7GZ238553
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Passengers
6

BC Only, Running Boards, Hitch Receiver, Tailgate Steps, Bedliner, Back Up Camera, Tow Hooks, Fog Lights, Auto Headlights, Trailer Brake, Bluetooth, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, and much more... 

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P26973

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • tinted windows
Convenience
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Trailer Brake
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Tow/haul
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • Center Console Storage
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

