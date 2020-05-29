Menu
$25,350

+ taxes & licensing

Island Honda

250-338-7761

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

EX

2016 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Island Honda

1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-338-7761

$25,350

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,749KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5039415
  • Stock #: C206199A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F88GH022457
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Island Honda

Island Honda

1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-338-7761

