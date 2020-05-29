Menu
$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

TOURING w/NAV

2016 Honda CR-V

TOURING w/NAV

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

  44,425KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5203046
  Stock #: SR3382A
  VIN: 5J6RM4H93GL803930
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Power Leather Heated Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Lane Depart Warning, and Remote Entry are a few of the features that this CR-V comes with! In addition, it is equipped with a 2.4L 4 cylinder engine and All Wheel Drive!! Clean as a whistle, fun to drive, and can get you WHEREVER you'd like to go!!



    Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!



Stock# SR3382A



Dealer # 30891



1025A Comox Road



Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7   
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Distance pacing cruise control
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Power 2-way driver lumbar support
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • CD-MP3 decoder

