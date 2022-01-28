$15,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vancouver Island Used Cars
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GLS - at
Location
475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4
84,982KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8237916
- Stock #: 22TU3761A
- VIN: KMHDH4AH7GU492370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Monaco White
- Interior Colour Cloth - Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 84,982 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Hill-start Assist
No Reported Accidents - Heated Seats - Sunroof - Eco Mode - Bluetooth - Air Conditioning - and More! Call JAMIE BARNIE for more information about this economical 2016 Elantra
fuel economy and a large trunk with plenty of room for all your gear! This regularly maintained island vehicle has the features you need
2.0 litre 4-cylinder engine that produces 173 horsepower and 154 pound-feet of torque. Standard safety features include a back up camera
front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Call JAMIE BARNIE at Comox Valley Hyundai for your test drive today! Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.ComoxValleyHyundai.com We are a family-run
