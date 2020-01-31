Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk w/NAV

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk w/NAV

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,756KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4631895
  • Stock #: TR3655Z
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBSXGW301822
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black W/leather-faced Seats W/cloth Inserts Or Na
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Panoramic Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM/SXM, AUX/USB/SD, Heated Steering, and Key-Less Entry are a few of the features that this Trailhawk comes with! In addition, it is equipped with a 3.02L V6 engine and all condition Four Wheel Drive!! 

    Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new,state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great! 



Stock# TR3655Z




Dealer # 30891


1025A Comox Road


Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7


1-250-334-9993

www.courtenaykia.com 
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
  • Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Trim
  • Leather shift knob
Additional Features
  • Skid Plates
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • voltmeter
  • rear reading lights
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Wireless phone connectivity
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Manual-shift auto
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Configurable

