2016 Jeep Cherokee

Panoramic Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM/SXM, AUX/USB/SD, Heated Steering, and Key-Less Entry are a few of the features that this Trailhawk comes with! In addition, it is equipped with a 3.02L V6 engine and all condition Four Wheel Drive!!
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new,state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
Stock# TR3655Z
Dealer # 30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7
1-250-334-9993www.courtenaykia.com
- Safety
-
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS Brakes
- Dual front impact airbags
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Overhead airbag
- Knee airbag
- Rear side impact airbag
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power door mirrors
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Entry
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Spoiler
- Rear Window Wiper
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Front fog lights
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Overhead Console
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Outside Temperature Display
- Variably intermittent wipers
- Delay-off headlights
- Fully automatic headlights
- Windows
-
- Seating
-
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Skid Plates
- SPEED CONTROL
- Panic Alarm
- Trailer Sway Control
- voltmeter
- rear reading lights
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver Door Bin
- REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front beverage holders
- Ignition disable
- Passenger door bin
- Rear seat centre armrest
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Electronic stability
- Radio data system
- Anti-whiplash front head restraints
- Rear beverage holders
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar
- Speed-Sensing Steering
- Variable Valve Control
- Wireless phone connectivity
- Sequential multi-point fuel injection
- Variable intake manifold
- Four wheel independent suspension
- 1-touch down
- 1-touch up
- Manual-shift auto
- Mode Select Transmission
- Configurable
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.