Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Kia Optima

SXL TURBO W/BLACK - Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated and Air Conditioned Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Optima

SXL TURBO W/BLACK - Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated and Air Conditioned Front Seats

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

  1. 4770429
  2. 4770429
  3. 4770429
  4. 4770429
  5. 4770429
  6. 4770429
  7. 4770429
  8. 4770429
  9. 4770429
  10. 4770429
  11. 4770429
  12. 4770429
  13. 4770429
  14. 4770429
  15. 4770429
  16. 4770429
  17. 4770429
  18. 4770429
  19. 4770429
  20. 4770429
  21. 4770429
  22. 4770429
  23. 4770429
  24. 4770429
  25. 4770429
  26. 4770429
  27. 4770429
  28. 4770429
  29. 4770429
  30. 4770429
  31. 4770429
  32. 4770429
  33. 4770429
  34. 4770429
  35. 4770429
  36. 4770429
  37. 4770429
  38. 4770429
  39. 4770429
  40. 4770429
  41. 4770429
  42. 4770429
  43. 4770429
  44. 4770429
  45. 4770429
  46. 4770429
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,150KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4770429
  • Stock #: M26875A
  • VIN: 5XXGV4L24GG012424
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Courtenay

2016 Toyota Tacoma S...
 57,932 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2006 Jeep Liberty SP...
 181,920 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Accent ...
 50,230 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-871-XXXX

(click to show)

250-871-2125

Send A Message