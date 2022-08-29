$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Courtenay Kia
250-334-9993
2016 Kia Sorento
3.3L EX
Location
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
105,446KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9155344
- Stock #: A0920
- VIN: 5XYPHDA50GG172106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Black [black]
- Interior Colour Black W/leather Seat Trim [black]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 105,446 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

More inventory From Courtenay Kia
