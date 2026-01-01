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Drive with confidence in this 2016 Kia Soul EV 5dr Wgn, proudly offered by Courtenay Kia in Courtenay. This fully electric vehicle delivers smooth, quiet performance and an impressive all-electric driving range for daily commuting and city travel. CARFAX Canada reports no accident, adding extra peace of mind to this well-kept black Kia with 90,340 km. Finished in Black with a Grey interior, this 2016 Kia Soul EV 5dr Wgn stands out with its practical 4-door design, easy automatic operation, and smart everyday versatility. It is a fully electric Kia built for drivers who want lower running costs, zero tailpipe emissions, and a comfortable ride without giving up useful features. FEATURES OF THE Soul EV 5dr Wgn »» Fully electric crossover with practical design »» Automatic transmission for smooth city driving »» Black exterior with grey interior »» Four-door layout with versatile cabin space ELECTRIC VEHICLE FEATURES »» Fully electric powertrain with zero emissions »» Impressive range for daily commuting needs »» Quiet operation enhances everyday driving comfort »» Lower fuel costs than gas vehicles ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Backup camera helps with reversing visibility »» Anti-lock brakes support controlled stopping »» Stability control improves handling confidence »» Multiple airbags help protect occupants PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» Electric motor delivers instant smooth torque »» Automatic transmission keeps driving simple »» Front-wheel drive supports stable road manners »» Efficient electric driving lowers operating costs COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Heated front seats add cold-weather comfort »» Automatic climate control maintains cabin temperature »» Cruise control supports relaxed highway travel »» Power windows add daily ease TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» Navigation system helps guide each trip »» Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication »» Steering wheel audio controls add convenience »» Satellite radio expands listening choices CARGO SPACE »» Rear trunk access simplifies loading items »» Four-door design improves passenger entry »» Flexible interior suits daily errands »» Useful cargo area supports active lifestyles AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS »» Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2016 WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Quiet electric driving feels smooth daily »» Heated seats improve winter comfort »» Easy entry and practical cabin »» Low running costs versus gas models This 2016 Kia Soul EV 5dr Wgn is a smart choice for drivers who want a fully electric vehicle that is easy to live with every day. It combines useful technology, strong comfort features, practical cargo flexibility, and the confidence of accident-free history reported by CARFAX Canada. If you want an efficient and fully electric Kia with useful features like heated front seats, navigation, Bluetooth, backup camera, and automatic climate control, this 2016 Kia Soul EV 5dr Wgn deserves a close look. Visit Courtenay Kia in Courtenay and discover how enjoyable fully electric driving can be. Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great! $699.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra Stock # NI5112A Dealer # 30891 1025A Comox Road Courtenay BC V9N 3P7

2016 Kia Soul

90,340 KM

Details Description Features

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Kia Soul

EV 5dr Wgn

Watch This Vehicle
14424706

2016 Kia Soul

EV 5dr Wgn

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

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Contact Seller

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
90,340KM
VIN KNDJP3AEXG7012234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Drive with confidence in this 2016 Kia Soul EV 5dr Wgn, proudly offered by Courtenay Kia in Courtenay. This fully electric vehicle delivers smooth, quiet performance and an impressive all-electric driving range for daily commuting and city travel. CARFAX Canada reports no accident, adding extra peace of mind to this well-kept black Kia with 90,340 km.

Finished in Black with a Grey interior, this 2016 Kia Soul EV 5dr Wgn stands out with its practical 4-door design, easy automatic operation, and smart everyday versatility. It is a fully electric Kia built for drivers who want lower running costs, zero tailpipe emissions, and a comfortable ride without giving up useful features.

FEATURES OF THE Soul EV 5dr Wgn
»» Fully electric crossover with practical design
»» Automatic transmission for smooth city driving
»» Black exterior with grey interior
»» Four-door layout with versatile cabin space

ELECTRIC VEHICLE FEATURES
»» Fully electric powertrain with zero emissions
»» Impressive range for daily commuting needs
»» Quiet operation enhances everyday driving comfort
»» Lower fuel costs than gas vehicles

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Backup camera helps with reversing visibility
»» Anti-lock brakes support controlled stopping
»» Stability control improves handling confidence
»» Multiple airbags help protect occupants

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» Electric motor delivers instant smooth torque
»» Automatic transmission keeps driving simple
»» Front-wheel drive supports stable road manners
»» Efficient electric driving lowers operating costs

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Heated front seats add cold-weather comfort
»» Automatic climate control maintains cabin temperature
»» Cruise control supports relaxed highway travel
»» Power windows add daily ease

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Navigation system helps guide each trip
»» Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
»» Steering wheel audio controls add convenience
»» Satellite radio expands listening choices

CARGO SPACE
»» Rear trunk access simplifies loading items
»» Four-door design improves passenger entry
»» Flexible interior suits daily errands
»» Useful cargo area supports active lifestyles

AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
»» Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2016

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Quiet electric driving feels smooth daily
»» Heated seats improve winter comfort
»» Easy entry and practical cabin
»» Low running costs versus gas models

This 2016 Kia Soul EV 5dr Wgn is a smart choice for drivers who want a fully electric vehicle that is easy to live with every day. It combines useful technology, strong comfort features, practical cargo flexibility, and the confidence of accident-free history reported by CARFAX Canada.

If you want an efficient and fully electric Kia with useful features like heated front seats, navigation, Bluetooth, backup camera, and automatic climate control, this 2016 Kia Soul EV 5dr Wgn deserves a close look. Visit Courtenay Kia in Courtenay and discover how enjoyable fully electric driving can be.


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!

$699.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra

Stock # NI5112A

Dealer # 30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay BC V9N 3P7

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

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250-334-9993

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$9,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2016 Kia Soul