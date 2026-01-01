$9,998+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
EV 5dr Wgn
2016 Kia Soul
EV 5dr Wgn
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-334-9993
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,340 KM
Vehicle Description
Drive with confidence in this 2016 Kia Soul EV 5dr Wgn, proudly offered by Courtenay Kia in Courtenay. This fully electric vehicle delivers smooth, quiet performance and an impressive all-electric driving range for daily commuting and city travel. CARFAX Canada reports no accident, adding extra peace of mind to this well-kept black Kia with 90,340 km.
Finished in Black with a Grey interior, this 2016 Kia Soul EV 5dr Wgn stands out with its practical 4-door design, easy automatic operation, and smart everyday versatility. It is a fully electric Kia built for drivers who want lower running costs, zero tailpipe emissions, and a comfortable ride without giving up useful features.
FEATURES OF THE Soul EV 5dr Wgn
»» Fully electric crossover with practical design
»» Automatic transmission for smooth city driving
»» Black exterior with grey interior
»» Four-door layout with versatile cabin space
ELECTRIC VEHICLE FEATURES
»» Fully electric powertrain with zero emissions
»» Impressive range for daily commuting needs
»» Quiet operation enhances everyday driving comfort
»» Lower fuel costs than gas vehicles
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Backup camera helps with reversing visibility
»» Anti-lock brakes support controlled stopping
»» Stability control improves handling confidence
»» Multiple airbags help protect occupants
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» Electric motor delivers instant smooth torque
»» Automatic transmission keeps driving simple
»» Front-wheel drive supports stable road manners
»» Efficient electric driving lowers operating costs
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Heated front seats add cold-weather comfort
»» Automatic climate control maintains cabin temperature
»» Cruise control supports relaxed highway travel
»» Power windows add daily ease
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Navigation system helps guide each trip
»» Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
»» Steering wheel audio controls add convenience
»» Satellite radio expands listening choices
CARGO SPACE
»» Rear trunk access simplifies loading items
»» Four-door design improves passenger entry
»» Flexible interior suits daily errands
»» Useful cargo area supports active lifestyles
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
»» Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2016
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Quiet electric driving feels smooth daily
»» Heated seats improve winter comfort
»» Easy entry and practical cabin
»» Low running costs versus gas models
This 2016 Kia Soul EV 5dr Wgn is a smart choice for drivers who want a fully electric vehicle that is easy to live with every day. It combines useful technology, strong comfort features, practical cargo flexibility, and the confidence of accident-free history reported by CARFAX Canada.
If you want an efficient and fully electric Kia with useful features like heated front seats, navigation, Bluetooth, backup camera, and automatic climate control, this 2016 Kia Soul EV 5dr Wgn deserves a close look. Visit Courtenay Kia in Courtenay and discover how enjoyable fully electric driving can be.
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
$699.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra
Stock # NI5112A
Dealer # 30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay BC V9N 3P7
Vehicle Features
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Power Options
Interior
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250-334-9993