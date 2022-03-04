$21,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-334-9993
2016 Kia Soul
EX
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-334-9993
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8574395
- Stock #: SP4157B
- VIN: KNDJP3A51G7342280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caribbean Blue [blue]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # SP4157B
- Mileage 50,915 KM
Vehicle Description
All you need for life on the road! Low Kilometres and a Great vehicle for work, shuttling for soccer, getting groceries; or, with the Drive Mode, you can get out to those secret camping spots! Theres Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Remote Entry, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Mp3 Player, USB Port, Satellite Radio, Power Locks and Windows, Fog Lamps, Alloy Wheels and Fog Lamps.
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team ofFinance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
Stock # SP4157B
Dealer #30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay BC V9N 3P7
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Courtenay Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.