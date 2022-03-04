Menu
2016 Kia Soul

50,915 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

EX

2016 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

50,915KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8574395
  Stock #: SP4157B
  VIN: KNDJP3A51G7342280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caribbean Blue [blue]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP4157B
  • Mileage 50,915 KM

Vehicle Description

All you need for life on the road! Low Kilometres and a Great vehicle for work, shuttling for soccer, getting groceries; or, with the Drive Mode, you can get out to those secret camping spots! Theres Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Remote Entry, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Mp3 Player, USB Port, Satellite Radio, Power Locks and Windows, Fog Lamps, Alloy Wheels and Fog Lamps.


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team ofFinance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


Stock # SP4157B


 


Dealer #30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission

