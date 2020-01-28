Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

TOURING w/NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

TOURING w/NAV

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

  1. 4544370
  2. 4544370
  3. 4544370
  4. 4544370
  5. 4544370
  6. 4544370
  7. 4544370
  8. 4544370
  9. 4544370
Contact Seller

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,390KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4544370
  • Stock #: NI3592B
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L72GM273330
Exterior Colour
Dk Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Push Button Start/Stop, Bluetooth, AM/FM/XM, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, USB/AUX/SD, and Key-Less Entry are all features that this Mazda3 comes with! In addition, it is equipped with a 2.0L Inline4 which helps at the gas pumps!!

Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!



Stock# NI3592B



Dealer # 30891



1025A Comox Road



Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7



1-250-334-9993



www.courtenaykia.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Courtenay Kia

2015 Mazda CX-5 GS w...
 81,066 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 38,626 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2009 Kia Sedona EX w...
 141,778 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-334-XXXX

(click to show)

250-334-9993

Send A Message