2016 Nissan Leaf

S - Electric, Zero Emissions, Bluetooth

2016 Nissan Leaf

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$19,995

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,124KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4370346
  • Stock #: V27125
  • VIN: 1N4AZ0CPXGC304194
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black Cloth
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Wake up fully charged, and get where you’re going with swift power out of the gate!  This accident-free Leaf comes equipped with Auxilary Input, USB Port, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Ignition and much, more...

Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, and a 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, come for a test drive and see what fits you best! See dealer for details.

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

