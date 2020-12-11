Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

53,757 KM

Details Description Features

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

S-BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX

2016 Nissan Rogue

S-BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

Sale

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

53,757KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6350810
  • Stock #: Z28469
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MTXGC879846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,757 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, BC Only, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, CD Player, Satelitte Radio, Remote Keyless Entry and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #Z28469


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
REAR DEFOG
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sport Mode
Split Folding Rear Seats
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
Eco Mode
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

