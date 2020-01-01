Menu
2016 RAM 1500

87,097 KM

Details Description Features

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

ST - Quad Cab, 5.7L V8, 5.5' Bed, 4x4

2016 RAM 1500

ST - Quad Cab, 5.7L V8, 5.5' Bed, 4x4

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

87,097KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6266388
  • Stock #: L28224A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT2GS120296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # L28224A
  • Mileage 87,097 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, BC Only, 5.7L V8, 4x4, Bed Liner, Tow/Haul Mode, Remote Keyless Entry, Satellite Radio, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Alloy Wheels, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Split Folding Rear Seats
Four Wheel Drive
Chrome Grille
Bed Liner
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Hood struts
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Locking Tailgate
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
Tow/haul
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage

