2016 RAM 1500

63,223 KM

Details Description

$32,488

+ tax & licensing
$32,488

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

2016 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$32,488

+ taxes & licensing

63,223KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6614612
  • Stock #: E28871A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT6GS216575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # E28871A
  • Mileage 63,223 KM

Vehicle Description

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with5 locations to serve you in Victoria's Westshore (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), Courtenay (ID #40192), and Colwood (ID #D50003). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra. Stock #E28871A


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

