ONE OWNER - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS - LOCAL VEHICLE - Regular Service History - Backup Camera - Sleek Styling - Great Fuel Economy - Bluetooth Audio - And So Much More! - The 2017 Buick Encore Preferred is a stylish and compact SUV that offers a blend of performance, comfort, and practicality. Powered by a 1.4L Inline-4 engine producing 138 horsepower, this vehicle ensures a smooth and efficient driving experience. The 6-speed shiftable automatic transmission provides seamless gear changes, enhancing overall performance. With front-wheel drive and an impressive fuel economy of 9.4 L/100 km in the city and 7.1 L/100 km on the highway, the Encore Preferred is both economical and reliable. Its cargo capacity of 18.8 cu.ft., expandable to 48.4 cu.ft., offers ample space for all your storage needs. Safety is a priority in the 2017 Buick Encore Preferred, featuring a rearview camera, and traction control to keep you and your passengers secure. The interior is designed for comfort, with premium cloth seats, a 6-way power driver seat, and a split-folding rear seatback for added convenience. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, the 2017 Buick Encore Preferred is equipped to meet your needs with style and efficiency.

2017 Buick Encore

160,646 KM

Details Description Features

$14,899

+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Encore

Awd Preferred

12379770

2017 Buick Encore

Awd Preferred

Location

Comox Valley Hyundai

555 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4

1-250-334-2441

$14,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,646KM
VIN KL4CJESB2HB093572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight (met)
  • Interior Colour Cloth / Leatherette - Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 160,646 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Stability Control

Additional Features

comfort
6 Speed Automatic (mnk) - Automatic
trucks
and servicing all areas of the Comox Valley including Courtenay
Comox
Campbell River
Parksville
Nanaimo
we market pre-owned import and domestic brands of quality Cars
Vans
no matter your current credit situation
and it starts with an exclusive inventory of quality
reliable used cars and trucks
and a financing service that can provide you with guaranteed approval
help you restore your credit
and get you the best rate possible for your needs and situation. Prices do not include sales taxes
leasing
other options
installation
administration
without hassle or delay. Let us help you! For more than 35 years
with premium cloth seats
and practicality. Powered by a 1.4L Inline-4 engine producing 138 horsepower
the Encore Preferred is both economical and reliable. Its cargo capacity of 18.8 cu.ft.
expandable to 48.4 cu.ft.
featuring a rearview camera
and traction control to keep you and your passengers secure. The interior is designed for comfort
a 6-way power driver seat
4 Cyl 1.4L Turbo 138 HP (LUV) - Gas (W/1SB) (offered until 3.11.22)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Comox Valley Hyundai

Email Comox Valley Hyundai

Comox Valley Hyundai

Comox Valley Hyundai

555 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4

1-250-334-XXXX

1-250-334-2441

1-888-334-2441
$14,899

+ taxes & licensing

Comox Valley Hyundai

1-250-334-2441

2017 Buick Encore