Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

63,987 KM

Details Description Features

$19,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,795

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - Navigation, DVD Player, Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - Navigation, DVD Player, Backup Camera

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

  1. 6334223
  2. 6334223
  3. 6334223
  4. 6334223
  5. 6334223
  6. 6334223
  7. 6334223
  8. 6334223
  9. 6334223
  10. 6334223
  11. 6334223
  12. 6334223
  13. 6334223
  14. 6334223
  15. 6334223
  16. 6334223
  17. 6334223
  18. 6334223
  19. 6334223
  20. 6334223
  21. 6334223
  22. 6334223
  23. 6334223
  24. 6334223
  25. 6334223
  26. 6334223
  27. 6334223
  28. 6334223
  29. 6334223
  30. 6334223
  31. 6334223
  32. 6334223
  33. 6334223
  34. 6334223
  35. 6334223
  36. 6334223
Contact Seller
Sale

$19,795

+ taxes & licensing

63,987KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6334223
  • Stock #: U27970A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3HR732803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 63,987 KM

Vehicle Description

BC Only, Navigation, DVD Player W/Remote, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, 7 Passenger, Satellite Radio, 3 Zone Temp W/Rear Controls, ECON Mode, Power Driver's Seat, Alloy Wheels, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
STOW N GO
REAR DEFOG
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
dvd player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
3 ZONE TEMP CONTROL
115 V Power Outlet
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Satelitte Radio
Econ
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Auto Dim RV Mirror
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
**NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Courtenay

2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 15,970 KM
$22,895 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus TITA...
 76,166 KM
$11,588 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer X...
 129,106 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

Call Dealer

250-871-XXXX

(click to show)

250-871-2125

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory