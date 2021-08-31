Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

118,217 KM

Details

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

CVP/SE w/Bluetooth

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

118,217KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7819278
  • Stock #: SR4044B
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB9HT585020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White [white]
  • Interior Colour Black/black W/premium Cloth Bucket Seats Or Premi
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,217 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM/CD Player, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Push Button Start/Stop and Remote Entry are a few of the features that this Journey comes with. In addition, it is equipped with a 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine and is Front Wheel Drive. Lots of life left in this SUV, come and check it out!!!





    Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!



Stock# SR4044B



Dealer # 30891



1025A Comox Road



Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Power Steering
Block Heater
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
CD-MP3 decoder

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

