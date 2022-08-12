2017 Dodge Ram 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 1 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8975368

8975368 Stock #: SP4220A

SP4220A VIN: 3C6RR7KT6HG707101

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # SP4220A

Mileage 44,114 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Speed Control Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Trailer Sway Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Rear Step Bumper Convenience Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Oil Pressure Gauge Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission

