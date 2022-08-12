$CALL+ tax & licensing
250-334-9993
2017 Dodge Ram 1500
ST
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
$CALL
- Listing ID: 8975368
- Stock #: SP4220A
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT6HG707101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 44,114 KM
Vehicle Description
Four By Four with Tow Package and Low Kilometers: Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors, Remote Entry, Cruise Control, BlueTooth, Running Boards, Satellite Radio, Navigation, Canopy, Fog Lamps, Power Doors and Locks, Remote entry, and a Back Up Camera!
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
Dealer # 30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay BC V9N 3P7
Vehicle Features
