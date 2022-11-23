Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

97,964 KM

Details Description Features

$30,998

+ tax & licensing
$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

97,964KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9442629
  • Stock #: SP4305A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D82HGB35056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black [black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # SP4305A
  • Mileage 97,964 KM

Vehicle Description

Family Vehicle for all the trips, carpools, groceries; You name it! This practical 4x4 Seats Seven, has Push Button Start, Remote Entry, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats and Mirrors, Power Locks and Windows, Folding Rear Seats for that extra Cargo Room when Needed, Cruise Control, BlueTooth, Satellite Radio and Much More!


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra


 


Stock # SP4305A


 


Dealer # 30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual passenger lumbar support
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

