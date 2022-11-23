$30,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-334-9993
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-334-9993
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9442629
- Stock #: SP4305A
- VIN: 1FM5K8D82HGB35056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black [black]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # SP4305A
- Mileage 97,964 KM
Vehicle Description
Family Vehicle for all the trips, carpools, groceries; You name it! This practical 4x4 Seats Seven, has Push Button Start, Remote Entry, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats and Mirrors, Power Locks and Windows, Folding Rear Seats for that extra Cargo Room when Needed, Cruise Control, BlueTooth, Satellite Radio and Much More!
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra
Stock # SP4305A
Dealer # 30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay BC V9N 3P7
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Courtenay Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.