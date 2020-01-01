Menu
2017 Ford F-150

XLT w/Canopy

2017 Ford F-150

XLT w/Canopy

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,158KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4474575
  • Stock #: SO3640A
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP2HKE01658
Exterior Colour
Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat [red]
Interior Colour
Medium Earth Grey W/cloth 40/console/40 Front Sea
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6
Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Park Assist, Cruise Control, AM/FM/SAT/CD Player, USB/AUX, Seats 6, Bed-liner, and Key-Less Entry are a few of the features this F-150 comes with! In addition, it is equipped with a 2.7L V6 EcoBoost and Four Wheel Drive to get you wherever you'd like to go! With just over 10,000kms, this F-150 seems almost new!! 

 Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great! 




Stock# SO3640A


Dealer # 30891


1025A Comox Road


Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7


1-250-334-9993


www.courtenaykia.com




Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
  • Rear Step Bumper
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • voltmeter
  • rear reading lights
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Oil Pressure Gauge
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Manual passenger lumbar support
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Manual driver lumbar support
  • CD-MP3 decoder

