Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Park Assist, Cruise Control, AM/FM/SAT/CD Player, USB/AUX, Seats 6, Bed-liner, and Key-Less Entry are a few of the features this F-150 comes with! In addition, it is equipped with a 2.7L V6 EcoBoost and Four Wheel Drive to get you wherever you'd like to go! With just over 10,000kms, this F-150 seems almost new!!



Stock# SO3640A

Dealer # 30891

1025A Comox Road

Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7

1-250-334-9993

www.courtenaykia.com







Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Trailer Sway Control

voltmeter

rear reading lights

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front beverage holders

Oil Pressure Gauge

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Perimeter/approach lights

Electronic stability

Radio data system

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Sequential multi-point fuel injection

1-touch down

1-touch up

Front wheel independent suspension

Manual passenger lumbar support

Mode Select Transmission

Manual driver lumbar support

CD-MP3 decoder

