Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Park Assist, Cruise Control, AM/FM/SAT/CD Player, USB/AUX, Seats 6, Bed-liner, and Key-Less Entry are a few of the features this F-150 comes with! In addition, it is equipped with a 2.7L V6 EcoBoost and Four Wheel Drive to get you wherever you'd like to go! With just over 10,000kms, this F-150 seems almost new!!
Stock# SO3640A
Dealer # 30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7
1-250-334-9993
www.courtenaykia.com
- Safety
-
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS Brakes
- Dual front impact airbags
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Overhead airbag
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power door mirrors
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Entry
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Front fog lights
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- CD Player
- Compass
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Outside Temperature Display
- Variably intermittent wipers
- Delay-off headlights
- Fully automatic headlights
- Seating
-
- Additional Features
-
- Rear Step Bumper
- SPEED CONTROL
- Panic Alarm
- Trailer Sway Control
- voltmeter
- rear reading lights
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver Door Bin
- Front beverage holders
- Oil Pressure Gauge
- Ignition disable
- Passenger door bin
- Rear door bins
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Electronic stability
- Radio data system
- Rear beverage holders
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Speed-Sensing Steering
- Variable Valve Control
- Sequential multi-point fuel injection
- 1-touch down
- 1-touch up
- Front wheel independent suspension
- Manual passenger lumbar support
- Mode Select Transmission
- Manual driver lumbar support
- CD-MP3 decoder
