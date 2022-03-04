Menu
2017 Ford F-150

169,805 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XL

2017 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

169,805KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8579408
  Stock #: A0873
  VIN: 1FTEX1EF9HKC38062

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 169,805 KM

Vehicle Description

Do you need to get the whole family out to the back country?  This Six-Seater 4 by 4 will get you all there. It has BlueTooth, Power Locks and Windows, a handy USB Port, Remote Entry for convenience, Cruise Control, and Air Conditioning.


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


Stock # A0873


 


Dealer #30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Step Bumper
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Split Folding Rear Seat
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

