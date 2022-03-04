$36,998 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 4 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8597552

8597552 Stock #: A0875

A0875 VIN: 1FTMF1E82HKD03768

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 67,495 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Trailer Sway Control Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Outside Temperature Display Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Exterior Rear Step Bumper Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Additional Features voltmeter Driver Door Bin Oil Pressure Gauge Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Front wheel independent suspension Mode Select Transmission

