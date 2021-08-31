2017 Ford Focus

locally owned and operated dealership in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island specializing in new and used vehicle sales
and servicing all areas of the Comox Valley including Courtenay
Comox
Campbell River
Parksville
Nanaimo
BC. We have an exceptionally large and fully reconditioned inventory with a complete 155-point inspection on every vehicle! Plus
we market pre-owned import and domestic brands of quality Cars
Vans
no matter your current credit situation
Comox Valley Hyundai has been a trusted and respected car dealer in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. We are dedicated to ensuring that you go far in a used car or truck
and it starts with an exclusive inventory of quality
reliable used cars and trucks
and a financing service that can provide you with guaranteed approval
help you restore your credit
and get you the best rate possible for your needs and situation. Prices do not include sales taxes
leasing
other options
installation
administration
meet our staff and join us for a coffee! Along with our fine line of New Hyundai cars and Used Hyundai vehicles
without hassle or delay. Let us help you! For more than 35 years
Victoria and all of Vancouver Island. Call us toll-free at 1-833-947-1259 or locally at 250-334-2441. Come visit Vancouver Island\'s Premier pre-owned vehicle location centrally located at 555 Silverdale Crescent in Courtenay
rsquo
you&
ll find hundreds more online to choose from. We also service all makes and models with 6 service bays. Tour our welcoming facility
CUV&
s and SUV&
s - you name it and we will find it - and can help you get into the car or truck you need
$499 Documentation Fee on Cash Purchases
$585 Finance Placement Fee on Finance Deals
$699 Doc/Finance Fee on EV and PHEV Transactions and/or other dealer program fees. Data and prices are transferred by a third party and we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Comox Valley Hyundai - MVSA Certified #40577
comes standard with a Rear Wiper Blade
and has been fully inspected by our Exceptional Service Department. Want to book a test drive? CALL BRITTNEY at Comox Valley Hyundai to schedule your appointment today! Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.ComoxValleyHyundai.com...
One Owner - Factory Warranty Remaining - BC Vehicle - Keyless Entry - Heated Seats - 7 Airbags - Power Windows - and More! This 2017 Ford Focus is loaded with features! With Ford&
s signature Black Front Grill lined with Chrome trim n you know...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.