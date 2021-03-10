Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Sunroof, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM/SAT Radio, Cruise Control, Spoiler, and Push Button Start/Stop are a few of the features that this Civic comes with! In addition, it is equipped with a 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine and is Front Wheel Drive! This manual transmission car is a BLAST to zip around in!!!
Vehicle Features
Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Exterior parking camera rear
