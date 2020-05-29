Menu
Account
Sign In
$31,975

+ taxes & licensing

Island Honda

250-338-7761

Contact Seller
2017 Honda HR-V

2017 Honda HR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda HR-V

EX-L

Location

Island Honda

1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-338-7761

  1. 5064720
  2. 5064720
  3. 5064720
Contact Seller

$31,975

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,313KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5064720
  • Stock #: C206155A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H70HM102403
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Island Honda

2013 Hyundai Accent ...
 72,134 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic EX
 74,749 KM
$25,350 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SE
 29,613 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Island Honda

Island Honda

1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Call Dealer

250-338-XXXX

(click to show)

250-338-7761

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory