2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

64,417 KM

Details Description

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

64,417KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8505233
  • Stock #: A0811AA
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLBXHG432066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,417 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Vehicle for the whole Family! Camping, Sports, Road Trips! You name it! Theres a Panoramic Sunroof, Air Conditioning, All Wheel Drive, Folding Rear Seats, Satellite Radio, Remote Entry, Power Locks and Windows, Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, BlueTooth, Back Up Camera, Fog Lamps.


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


Stock# A0811AA


 


Dealer #30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

