2017 Hyundai Tucson

50,092 KM

Details

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vancouver Island Used Cars

250-338-5777

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 2.0L SE

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 2.0L SE

Location

Vancouver Island Used Cars

475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4

250-338-5777

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

50,092KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8336061
  • Stock #: PH1418
  VIN: KM8J3CA43HU412749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Leather - Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 50,092 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.comoxvalleyhyundai.com/occasion/Hyundai-Tucson-2017-id8674962.html

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Vancouver Island Used Cars

475 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4

250-338-5777

