$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,592KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5007495
  • Stock #: E27195A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG0HC889362
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

