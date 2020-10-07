2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk\'s are a reliable, comfortable and roomy SUV, and this one is no exception! It\'s got lots of cabin space, and you\'ll love taking this on a road trip - added bonus is this Trailhawk has air-ride and new tires!
Vehicle Features
Radio Satellite
Tapis protecteurs
Toit ouvrant
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Phares antibrouillard
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Vitres électriques
Toit ouvrant en verre
Transmission Automatique
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Démarrage sans clé
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Prise Auxiliaire
Air climatisé
Sièges baquets
Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
Intérieur en cuir
Transmission Automatique - 8 vitesses
Démarreur à distance
4 Roues motrices
Suspension à air
Coussins gonflables
Port USB
Sièges électriques
Télédéverrouillage
Toit ouvrant électrique
Lumières automatiques
Rétroviseurs
Sièges chauffants
Toit panoramique
Portes électriques
Sièges ventilés
Différentiel à glissement limité
Volant réglable
Volant en cuir
Banquette arrière divisée
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Roues en alliage
Système anti-vol
Coussin gonflable côté passager
Freins assistés
Verrous pour enfants
Entrée sans clé
Contrôle du climat
Radio AM / FM
Rétroviseurs à atténuation automatique
Bluetooth intégré
Ouverture à distance du coffre arrière
Coussins gonflables - Détecteur de passager
Ensemble d'éclairage de commodité
Miroir vanité illuminé côté conducteur
Miroir vanité illuminé côté passager
Soutien lombaire siège conducteur
Siège électrique côté conducteur
Siège électrique côté passager
Sièges mémoire
Soutien lombaire siège passager
Sièges avant chauffants
Capteurs d'aide au stationnement
Pneus de performance
Crochet de remorquage arrière
Chauffe-bloc
Vitres arrière électriques
Rétroviseurs réglables à l'intérieur
Pneus tout-terrain
