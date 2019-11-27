2017 Kia Soul

Bluetooth, One Owner, Back-Up Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Leather Heated Seats, Push Button Start/Stop, USB/AUX, Cruise Control and Key-Less Entry are a few of the features that come with this Soul! In addition, it is equipped with a 1.6L 4 cylinder automatic transmission.
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new,state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
Stock# RO3472A
Dealer Code# 30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7
1-250-334-9993
- Safety
-
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS Brakes
- Dual front impact airbags
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Overhead airbag
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power door mirrors
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Entry
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Rear Window Wiper
- Front fog lights
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Convenience
-
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Overhead Console
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Outside Temperature Display
- Variably intermittent wipers
- Automatic temperature control
- Fully automatic headlights
- Seating
-
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Split Folding Rear Seat
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- SPEED CONTROL
- Panic Alarm
- Heated Door Mirrors
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver Door Bin
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front beverage holders
- Ignition disable
- Passenger door bin
- Rear door bins
- Rear seat centre armrest
- Electronic stability
- Sport steering wheel
- Turn signal indicator mirrors
- Rear beverage holders
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Speed-Sensing Steering
- Variable Valve Control
- Variable intake manifold
- 1-touch down
- 1-touch up
- Front wheel independent suspension
- Mode Select Transmission
- Exterior parking camera rear
