Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Kia Soul

SX Turbo w/Heated Steering & Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Soul

SX Turbo w/Heated Steering & Seats

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

  1. 4389600
  2. 4389600
  3. 4389600
  4. 4389600
  5. 4389600
  6. 4389600
  7. 4389600
  8. 4389600
  9. 4389600
  10. 4389600
  11. 4389600
  12. 4389600
  13. 4389600
  14. 4389600
  15. 4389600
  16. 4389600
  17. 4389600
  18. 4389600
  19. 4389600
  20. 4389600
  21. 4389600
  22. 4389600
  23. 4389600
  24. 4389600
  25. 4389600
Contact Seller

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,627KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4389600
  • Stock #: RO3472A
  • VIN: KNDJX3AAXH7492399
Exterior Colour
Wild Orange
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Bluetooth, One Owner, Back-Up Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Leather Heated Seats, Push Button Start/Stop, USB/AUX, Cruise Control and Key-Less Entry are a few of the features that come with this Soul! In addition, it is equipped with a 1.6L 4 cylinder automatic transmission. 

   Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new,state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great! 



Stock# RO3472A



Dealer Code# 30891



1025A Comox Road


Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7


1-250-334-9993

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • Sport steering wheel
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Courtenay Kia

2018 Kia Soul LX w/B...
 8,732 KM
$18,166 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee S...
 30,719 KM
$18,722 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 205,812 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic
Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-334-XXXX

(click to show)

250-334-9993

Send A Message