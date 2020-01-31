2017 Kia Sportage

Back-Up Camera, Heated & Ventilated Leather Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Start/Stop Engine Button, NAV, AM/FM/SXM, AUX/USB, Park Assist and Key-Less Entry are a few of the features this Sportage comes with! In addition, it is equipped with a 2.4L 4 cylinder engine and All Wheel Drive!!
- Safety
-
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS Brakes
- Dual front impact airbags
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Overhead airbag
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power door mirrors
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Entry
- Front dual zone A/C
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Spoiler
- Rear Window Wiper
- Front fog lights
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Convenience
-
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Overhead Console
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Outside Temperature Display
- Variably intermittent wipers
- Automatic temperature control
- Delay-off headlights
- Fully automatic headlights
- Seating
-
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Power Driver Seat
- Split Folding Rear Seat
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- SPEED CONTROL
- Panic Alarm
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Heated Door Mirrors
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver Door Bin
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front beverage holders
- Ignition disable
- Passenger door bin
- Rear seat centre armrest
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Electronic stability
- Turn signal indicator mirrors
- Rear beverage holders
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar
- Speed-Sensing Steering
- Variable Valve Control
- Four wheel independent suspension
- 1-touch down
- 1-touch up
- Manual-shift auto
- Mode Select Transmission
- Power 2-way driver lumbar support
- Exterior parking camera rear
- CD-MP3 decoder
