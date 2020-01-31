2017 Kia Sportage

Back-Up Camera, Heated & Ventilated Leather Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Start/Stop Engine Button, NAV, AM/FM/SXM, AUX/USB, Park Assist and Key-Less Entry are a few of the features this Sportage comes with! In addition, it is equipped with a 2.4L 4 cylinder engine and All Wheel Drive!!







Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!







Stock# SP3453A







Dealer # 30891







1025A Comox Road







Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7







1-250-334-9993







www.courtenaykia.com

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Rear Window Wiper

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front Centre Armrest

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear seat centre armrest

Perimeter/approach lights

Electronic stability

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Four wheel independent suspension

1-touch down

1-touch up

Manual-shift auto

Mode Select Transmission

Power 2-way driver lumbar support

Exterior parking camera rear

CD-MP3 decoder

