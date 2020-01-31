Menu
2017 Kia Sportage

EX w/PANORAMIC SUNROOF

2017 Kia Sportage

EX w/PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4631892
  • Stock #: SP3453A
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC5H7076164
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Back-Up Camera, Heated & Ventilated Leather Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Start/Stop Engine Button, NAV, AM/FM/SXM, AUX/USB, Park Assist and Key-Less Entry are a few of the features this Sportage comes with!  In addition, it is equipped with a 2.4L 4 cylinder engine and All Wheel Drive!! 



    Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!



Stock# SP3453A



Dealer # 30891



Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Leather shift knob
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Manual-shift auto
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Power 2-way driver lumbar support
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

