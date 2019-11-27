Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - Manual Trans Heated Seats Sunroof

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

Sale Price

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,428KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4380621
  • Stock #: T27091
  • VIN: JM1BN1W36H1114625
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This unit WAS $20,998 and is NOW $18,999 on sale until December 31st, 2019. Limited Time Offer!

Fog Lights, Bluetooth, USB Port, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Ignition, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, LCD Touch Screen, Air Conditioning, Dual Climate Control, Remote Keyless Entry, and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Satelitte Radio
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • **SUNROOF**

