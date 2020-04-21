Menu
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES - KEYLESS SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES - KEYLESS SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,118KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4889571
  • Stock #: E27426
  • VIN: JA32U2FU2HU607765
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black & Red
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

50th Anniversary, Blacked Out Trim, Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, Remote Trunk Release, Anti-Theft, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, LCD Touchscreen, Back-Up Camera, Telescopic Steering Wheel with Tilt Steering, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, Power Locks, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Side-View Mirror Turn Indicators, Alloy Wheels, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #E27426


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • **SUNROOF**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

