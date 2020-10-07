2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Exterior Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Convenience Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Remote Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release REAR DEFOG Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest USB port low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Vehicle Information Center LCD Touch Screen 12 V Power Outlet Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat Sv Mirror Turn Indicators

