Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

65,967 KM

Details Description Features

$15,849

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,849

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

Contact Seller
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES-HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES-HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

  1. 6045477
  2. 6045477
  3. 6045477
  4. 6045477
  5. 6045477
  6. 6045477
  7. 6045477
  8. 6045477
  9. 6045477
  10. 6045477
  11. 6045477
  12. 6045477
  13. 6045477
  14. 6045477
  15. 6045477
  16. 6045477
  17. 6045477
  18. 6045477
  19. 6045477
  20. 6045477
  21. 6045477
  22. 6045477
  23. 6045477
  24. 6045477
  25. 6045477
  26. 6045477
  27. 6045477
  28. 6045477
  29. 6045477
  30. 6045477
Contact Seller

$15,849

+ taxes & licensing

65,967KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6045477
  • Stock #: P28257
  • VIN: JA32U2FU2HU600542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P28257
  • Mileage 65,967 KM

Vehicle Description

BC Only, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, A/C, CD Player, LCD Touch Screen, Remote Keyless Entry and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #P28257


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
REAR DEFOG
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Vehicle Information Center
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Courtenay

2017 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 65,967 KM
$15,849 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 31,425 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS -...
 27,543 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

Call Dealer

250-871-XXXX

(click to show)

250-871-2125

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory