Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 1500

LONGHORN - CREW CAB 5.7L V8 REGULAR BOX -4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

LONGHORN - CREW CAB 5.7L V8 REGULAR BOX -4WD

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

  1. 4724118
  2. 4724118
  3. 4724118
  4. 4724118
  5. 4724118
  6. 4724118
  7. 4724118
  8. 4724118
  9. 4724118
  10. 4724118
  11. 4724118
  12. 4724118
  13. 4724118
  14. 4724118
  15. 4724118
  16. 4724118
  17. 4724118
  18. 4724118
  19. 4724118
  20. 4724118
  21. 4724118
  22. 4724118
  23. 4724118
  24. 4724118
  25. 4724118
  26. 4724118
  27. 4724118
  28. 4724118
  29. 4724118
  30. 4724118
  31. 4724118
  32. 4724118
  33. 4724118
  34. 4724118
  35. 4724118
  36. 4724118
  37. 4724118
  38. 4724118
  39. 4724118
  40. 4724118
  41. 4724118
Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,776KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4724118
  • Stock #: T26494
  • VIN: 1C6RR7WT9HS516338
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #T26494


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
  • Power rear sliding window
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Chrome Grille
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • Bed Liner
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • 115 V Power Outlet
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Audio Input
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Trailer Brake
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • hitch receiver
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Tow/haul
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • AC Front Seats
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
  • **NAVIGATION**
  • **SUNROOF**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Courtenay

2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 67,500 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 38,348 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 81,760 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-871-XXXX

(click to show)

250-871-2125

Send A Message