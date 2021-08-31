- Listing ID: 7899144
- Stock #: B3159A
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT0HS863819
-
Exterior Colour
Blue
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
8-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Mileage
69,316 KM
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Running Boards/Side Steps
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.