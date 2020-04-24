4901 North Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y2
This 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat FX4 4WD SuperCrew has only 32,419 kms, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and is powered by a 5.0L V8 engine. For your comfort, this F-150 is equipped with air conditioning, an auto start/stop system, remote keyless entry, and remote vehicle start. Additionally, this truck comes with ambient lighting, a leather steering wheel with audio controls, pick-up box LED lighting, remote release tailgate, tow hooks and heated seats. Technology features include a blink spot information system, LED side mirror spot lights, a premium audio system, a voice-activated navigation system, SYNC, which is Ford's in-vehicle communication system, and flex fuel capability. For your safety, this truck is equipped with an anti-lock braking system, driver, passenger and side airbags, a passive anti-theft system, roll stability control, and an SOS post-crash alert system. This truck may have remaining factory warranty and qualifies for our special pre-owned warranty program, please ask us for more details.
We proudly service Courtenay, Comox, the surrounding areas, Powell River and the Sunshine Coast! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtenay.
