2018 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

2018 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Westview Ford

4901 North Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y2

844-883-1780

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,420KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4935978
  • Stock #: 20079A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E57JKC75210
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
This 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat FX4 4WD SuperCrew has only 32,419 kms, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and is powered by a 5.0L V8 engine. For your comfort, this F-150 is equipped with air conditioning, an auto start/stop system, remote keyless entry, and remote vehicle start. Additionally, this truck comes with ambient lighting, a leather steering wheel with audio controls, pick-up box LED lighting, remote release tailgate, tow hooks and heated seats. Technology features include a blink spot information system, LED side mirror spot lights, a premium audio system, a voice-activated navigation system, SYNC, which is Ford's in-vehicle communication system, and flex fuel capability. For your safety, this truck is equipped with an anti-lock braking system, driver, passenger and side airbags, a passive anti-theft system, roll stability control, and an SOS post-crash alert system. This truck may have remaining factory warranty and qualifies for our special pre-owned warranty program, please ask us for more details.

We proudly service Courtenay, Comox, the surrounding areas, Powell River and the Sunshine Coast! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtenay.

Dealer# 10773
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Crochet remorquage arrière

Westview Ford

Westview Ford

4901 North Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y2

