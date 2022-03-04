Menu
2018 Ford F-150

73,048 KM

Details Description Features

$38,998

+ tax & licensing
$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XL

2018 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

73,048KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8597549
  Stock #: A0870
  VIN: 1FTEW1EB9JKF64207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 73,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Hardworking Pick Up with Drive Mode. Theres Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Power Doors and Windows, Handy USB Port, Tow Package and More!  This truck will get you where you need to be.


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


Stock # A0870


 


Dealer #30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Step Bumper
Perimeter/approach lights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

