2018 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM - 5.0L V8, Navigation, Backup Camera

2018 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM - 5.0L V8, Navigation, Backup Camera

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

Sale Price

$34,497

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,518KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4389090
  • Stock #: F26910
  • VIN: 1FATP8FF7J5161281
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Beautiful, Fun, and Fast.  BC Only, 5.0L V8, Leather, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Heated/Cooled Power Seats, Backup Camera, Paddle Shifters, Multiple Driving Modes, Selectable Exhaust Levels, Remote Start, and Much More...

This unit WAS $34,995 and is NOW $34,497 on sale until Dec 31st, 2019. Limited Time Offer!

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Garage door opener
  • remote start
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Sport Mode
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • Paddle Shifters
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Soft Top
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • LEATHER
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Mood lighting
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • AC Front Seats
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • **NAVIGATION**

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

