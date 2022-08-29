$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-334-9993
2018 Ford Transit Connect
XL
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9207463
- Stock #: A0923
- VIN: NM0LS7E75J1374019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Frozen White [white]
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black W/cloth Front Bucket Seats [black]
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 47,814 KM
Vehicle Description
Trades? Hobbies? This Cargo Van with storage and an Invertor may be just what you are looking for! This unit has a Back Up Camera and Sensor, Air Conditioning, Power Locks and Windows, and Remote Entry. Come down and have a look!
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra
Dealer # 30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay BC V9N 3P7
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
More inventory From Courtenay Kia
